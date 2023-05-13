Shimla, May 13 (PTI) The Meteorological station here has issued a yellow warning for thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in Himachal Pradesh from May 14 to May 17, even as the weather remained dry in the state for the second day in a row.

The local MeT station also predicted light to moderate rains in mid hills and rain or snow at isolated places in higher hills over the next four days as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Rajasthan and neighbourhood.

The rain can damage standing crops, fruit plants and young seedlings and farmers have been advised to take necessary protective measures.

According to the MeT department, Yellow is the least dangerous out of the weather warnings. It indicates the possibility of severe weather over the next few days.

There was no significant change in maximum day temperatures and Una was hottest with a high of 39.5 degrees Celsius while Dharamsala, Shimla and Dalhousie recorded a high of 30.2, 26.4 and 22 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures rose marginally and Keylong was coldest at night with a low of 3.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Kalpa at 7 degrees Celsius, Sarahan 8 degrees Celsius, Manali 9.4 degrees Celsius, Narkanda 12 degrees Celsius, Dharamsala 13.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla 15 degrees Celsius.

The state received 222.7 mm average pre-monsoon rains against normal rainfall of 206.3 mm from March 1 to May 13, 2023, an excess of eight per cent.

