New Delhi, June 21: On the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet and goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent.

"Many congratulations and best wishes to all of you on the 6th International Yoga Day. This day is a day of solidarity and universal brotherhood," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent," he added.

The International Yoga Day was proposed by Prime Minister Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

