New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A 40-year-old yoga trainer allegedly killed by her husband who suspected that she was having an affair with another person, police said on Sunday.

The police have arrested the woman's husband Paramjeet Singh (45).

The incident took place on Tuesday, they said.

The woman -- Ravneet Kaur -- a resident of Model Town-3 here was taken to the Pentamed Hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police said.

Kaur was a yoga trainer and used to visit a gym twice a day. Singh suspected that she was having an affair and strangulated her to death, a senior police officer said.

The post-mortem report came on Saturday which stated that she was manually strangulated and there was no external injury mark, the police said.

Her husband was arrested on the same day, police said.

They were married for the last 20 years. Their elder daughter studies in Pune. Singh's younger daughter and his parents were present in the house when the incident happened but were in different rooms, police said.

Singh runs a car accessories shop at Kashmiri Gate, the police added.

