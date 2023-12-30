Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Ayodhya on Friday, a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the temple town.

The Chief Minister reached the helipad at Ayodhya along with his Principal Secretary Sanjay Prasad and left for Hanumangarhi.

The Chief Minister is slated to inspect the construction of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple and the Bhakti Path leading to the temple. He will also inspect the Ayodhya Airport (now renamed as Maharishi Valmiki International Airport), the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station and the venue for the public meeting.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a review meeting with Ayodhya officials on Friday and take stock of the security arrangements ahead of the Prime Minister's meeting. Yogi will also inspect the route of the 15-kilometer road show in which Prime Minister Modi will participate. He will also hold a meeting with the security officials and interact with some saints.

The Chief Minister is scheduled to spend the night at Ayodhya on Friday and welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ayodhya airport on Saturday along with his cabinet ministers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's Thursday visit to Ayodhya was postponed due to bad weather conditions and fog in Lucknow. Yogi's helicopter could not take off owing to poor visibility conditions.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to run a campaign for Ram Mandir celebrations starting January 1, in which BJP workers will go door to door in all the villages across the country and encourage ten crore families to participate in Diya Lightning programs for Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address attendees at the grand consecration event from the front of the 'Singh Dwar'. According to sources, lakhs of devotees are likely to pour into the temple town for the grand occasion. (ANI)

