Lucknow, Jun 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Gorakhpur-based 'Gita Press' for being conferred the Gandhi Peace Prize 2021.

A committee headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday decided to award the prize to Gita Press. The award is given for outstanding contribution towards political change in social, economic sphere through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.

"Heartiest congratulations to Gorakhpur-based Geeta Press, the most important centre of religious literature of Sanatan Dharma of India, on receiving the 'Gandhi Peace Prize' for the year 2021," Adityanath said in a tweet.

"This award received on the completion of 100 years of establishment will give a new flight to the religious literature of Gita Press. Heartfelt thanks to respected Prime Minister for this," he further said.

The Gandhi Peace Prize is an annual award instituted by the central government in 1995 on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 125th birth anniversary. The award carries a cash amount of one crore rupees, a citation and a plaque.

Gita Press, established in the year 1923, is one of the largest publishers in the world. This press has so far published 41.7 crore books in 14 languages. This include 16.21 crore copies of Bhagwad Gita.

The organisation has never relied on advertising in its publications for revenue generation.

