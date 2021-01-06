Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Reiterating his government's strong resolve to double the income of farmers, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched an initiative 'Kisan Kalyan Mission' dedicated to the farmers' welfare and growth.

According to an official statement, kickstarting the programme from Dadupur village in Sarojininagar block of Lucknow, the Chief Minister attacked the previous governments for being apathetic towards the problems of the farmers and listed a slew of pro-farmer schemes implemented by the Central and the state government for the overall welfare of the farmer fraternity.

Recalling and lamenting that lakhs of farmers lost their lives from 2004 to 2014 in the country due to the callous attitude of the previous ruling dispensations, CM Yogi stated, "Lakhs of farmers committed suicide between 2004 and 2014 because no one was there to take care of them. But after our government came into power, now the farmers using new farm technologies are on the path to success."

'Atmahatya se Aamdani ( from suicide to income)', has been the motto of the Uttar Pradesh government for the farmers, which is being well manifested by the scores of schemes, he said.

The Chief Minister further pointed out, "Had the growth in agri-sector taken place in the 70 years, the Modi government would not have required to take up the task of doubling the income of farmers in the last six years."

Invoking the 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogan of the country, the UP Chief Minister said despite this, the farmers remained marginalised owing to the politically-motivated approach of the previous governments, mainly of Congress. "It was due to the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the farmers were benefitted. Prime Minister Narendra Modi worked for the welfare of farmers and introduced PM crop insurance policy, where farmers can easily apply for the damage caused by wildlife and get insurance for that."

Broadsiding the previous government for giving false hopes, the CM said, "The farmers have now seen how the pro-farmers policies are implemented and reach to the ground. Earlier, there was a facade of politics only to garner votes rather than benefitting the farmers."

The CM said it was to the credit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he got implemented recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission after coming to power.

"Every year Rs 6,000 is being sent to the accounts of 2.30 crore farmers of UP and the smile on the faces of farmers itself tells the story of the prosperity of the Nation," he said while asserting that the both -- Centre and UP government -- are committed to do their best for the farmers.

"Remember, in 2017, as soon as our government was formed, the first cabinet decision was taken to waive off farm loans to the tune of Rs 36,000 crores benefitting about 86 lakh farmers," said Yogi Adityanath.

Complimenting the Jal Shakti Department for taking further forward the pro-farmer agenda of the government, he said the government is working on other major programmes for the benefit of farmers.

The CM said, "When our farmers will be happy, the country will be happy. The goal is to make farmers aware of the government's plans related to farming, animal husbandry, and agriculture. In this sequence, Farmers Welfare Centers are being run by our government to provide all facilities to farmers at one place only."

Attacking the opposition, Yogi Adityanath stated, "When the country is making rapid progress, many people do not like it. This is the first time when vaccination programmes are being run for diseases like brucellosis of the cattle."

"As many as 2,35,00,000 farmers of our state are getting benefit from PM Krishi Samman Yojana even as many states do not have such a big population."

Putting emphasis on the proper marketing mechanism of the farm produce, he said, "If the godowns are built at the village panchayat level, the crops can easily reach the market on time."

Summing up with a word of advice for the farmers, the CM said, "Ignore the misleading and misinformation campaign by some elements in furtherance to their ulterior political interests. We all together need to focus on the path towards making our nation the best."

Under the 'Kisan Kalyan Mission', various programmes have been organised for the well-being of the farmers such as exhibitions of agriculture and the associate sectors, including the products of livelihood missions and MSME sector units will be organised. Meetings on a regular basis will be organised for the farmers in which scientists, progressive farmers, and the workers associated with the Agriculture Department will be explaining scientific farming. They will also provide information about the schemes of the government. Also, farmers will be benefitted from various schemes of the agriculture department.

Under this programme, the UP government also felicitated 100 'progressive farmers' from all 75 districts of the state. The Agriculture Department selected these farmers as role models for local farmers from every district who will inspire the local farmers by sharing their success stories. Their databases will also be prepared by the government.

As many as 825 blocks of the state will be taken up under 'Kisan Kalyan Mission'.(ANI)

