Ranchi, November 16: The Government of Jharkhand, on Monday, notified that the rituals of upcoming festival of Chhath Puja will not be permitted to perform in public ponds, rivers, lakes, dams or reservoirs. The government cited the COVID-19 outbreak for not allowing the usage of public water bodies. It added that in the prevailing situation it is important to strike a balance between the religious activities and measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The decision is taken keeping in view the huge crowd of devotees that comes to the various water bodies to perform the Chhatt Puja making it impossible to maintain social distancing and providing for an easy spread of COVID-19. Chhath Puja 2020: Delhi Government Bans Community Celebrations at Ghats to Control Spread of COVID-19.

“Since it is not possible to ensure the compliance of national directive of social distancing norms of do gaz ki doori while performing Chhath Puja in the waters of river/pond/lake/dam/reservoir etc, therefore Chhath Puja in the waters of public pond/lakes/rivers/reservoirs/any other water body shall not be permitted so as to minimize the chances of spread of COVID-19 infection,” the state government said a notification by the state government, as reported by ANI. India News | JDU Holds Protest Against Delhi's Chhath Puja Ban.

The notification added that no stalls are permitted to set up near the banks of any public water bodies. It has banned the earmarking, barricading or special lighting of Chhath Ghats by individuals and bursting of firecrackers in a public place. The Jharkhand government has also banned organisation of any musical or other cultural programme during the Chhath Puja 2020.

