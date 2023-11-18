Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): To ensure equal opportunities for students, the Yogi Adityanath government launched the 'Every Right for Every Child' campaign on Saturday, centred around the theme of 'equality and inclusion.'

This campaign, led by Power Angel and Bal Sansad, will encompass a range of activities daily till November 25 in all primary, upper primary, and Kasturba Gandhi schools.

The event's theme revolves around "Gender Equality: Providing equal opportunities for every student; Care and Support: Be a champion for every child in families, homes, schools, sports, careers, health care and child protection facilities, community, and public life."

On November 18, as part of the campaign at the school level, significant activities were organised involving teachers, students, guest speakers, officials, and experts discussing laws, schemes, and benefits for children made by the state and central governments.

Similarly, on November 20, an event comprising quizzes, stories, poems, slogans, debates, science projects, handicrafts, songs, dances, plays, etc., on the subject of child rights will take place, combining entertainment and learning.

Likewise, on November 21, activities related to the right to play, organising sports day, indoor and outdoor games, and checking children's health, nutrition, and cleanliness will occur.

On November 22, under the leadership of Meena Manch and Power Angels, there will be street plays and programs related to student police cadets, scouts, and guides in schools and communities.

On November 23, activities such as paintings created by children for parents and the community, an art exhibition, a children's fair, a child rights festival, and cultural programs will be showcased.

Along with this, activities such as the Child Helpline, a career portal, mental health counselling, and a mock drill on cyber safety will be conducted.

A children's film festival is set to take place on November 24, featuring an inspirational film each day. To inspire the children, guest speakers, including officers, doctors, engineers, police officers, athletes, or popular artists, will be invited to share their experiences and achievements.

Interactive sessions with students have been organised, and teachers have been equipped with a simple module for this purpose.

Similarly, on November 25, a team comprising student representatives, members of the Bal Sansad, and the Meena Manch will be formed to conduct a survey on child rights, gender equality, and child safety within and outside the school premises.

They will identify areas of concern, such as broken switchboards, open sewers, pits, exposed and fallen electric wires, thorny bushes, electrical poles, waterlogging in the premises, and insecure boundaries.

A comprehensive list of such locations will be presented to the principal and the village head for necessary corrective action.

Along with this, SMC will share issues and suggestions with principals and officials to honour those teachers, students, and citizens who have advocated for child rights. (ANI)

