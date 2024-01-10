Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): The Yogi government has deployed officials from other districts on a large scale in Ayodhya to accelerate and monitor the preparations for the inauguration of the Ram temple to be held on January 22.

These officials have been directed to take immediate charge in Ayodhya and also to oversee the arrangements for the event scheduled on January 22.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,577 Crore to 1.3 Crore Ladli Bahna Yojana Beneficiaries.

It is noteworthy that in this upcoming historic event, approximately 10,000 guests from India and around the world, in addition to Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will participate.

Various officials of the Urban Development Department of Uttar Pradesh have been assigned responsibilities for the program to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 4 Student Faints Inside Her School Due to Extreme Cold in West Champaran.

In this regard, a letter has been written by the Director of Urban Bodies, Nitin Bansal, to the relevant officers and the Municipal Commissioner of that municipal corporation.

Accordingly, Angad Gupta in the Urban Bodies Directorate has been given the responsibility to ensure the successful management of the program as the Assistant Municipal Commissioner in Ayodhya. He has been instructed to join duty in Ayodhya immediately to ensure the necessary arrangements for the smooth operation of the program.

Similarly, RK Tiwari, Executive Engineer (Traffic) of Kanpur Municipal Corporation, has been sent to Ayodhya for duty as Executive Engineer (Traffic). He has been directed to report to the Municipal Commissioner of Ayodhya.

In addition to this, officers from Kanpur, Moradabad, Deoria, Lucknow, Sultanpur, Basti, Bahraich, Gonda, and Varanasi have also been deployed in Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha programme.

This includes 3 Zonal Sanitary Officers, 3 Chief Sanitation and Food Inspectors, and 12 Sanitation and Food Inspectors.

All these officers have been directed to join duty in Ayodhya immediately to ensure the successful management of the arrangements for the event. Additionally, 3 Tax Assessment Officers, 7 Tax Superintendents, and 10 Revenue Inspectors are also being sent to Ayodhya for the program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)