Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 7 (ANI): Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Scheme, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to complete a total of 407 development projects spanning more than 29 districts in the state, said officials.

As part of this effort, an initial administrative and financial approval has been granted for a sum of Rs 153.17 crore out of the total allocation of Rs 198.93 crore, the officials added.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Video: IT Ministry Issues Advisory to Social Media Platforms After Morphed Clip Involving Actress Goes Viral.

According to the officials, with the aim of ensuring the integrated development of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government is making continuous efforts to rejuvenate the roads across the state.

These works encompass not only the repair and rehabilitation of state and national highways but also extend to the restoration of the link roads that connect remote villages to different cities across UP.

Also Read | RBI Assistant Admit Card 2023 Out at opportunities.rbi.org.in: Hall Ticket for Assistant Recruitment Preliminary Examination Released, Know How To Download.

In line with CM Yogi's commitment to eliminating potholes from the state's roads, a comprehensive action plan was drawn out by the UP government. The plan placed a high priority on improving the roads connecting villages and blocks to the district headquarters in multiple districts of UP.

The Public Works Department has already started preparations in this regard in order to expedite the completion of all the targeted development projects, said officials.

Notably, in over 29 districts where the enhancement of link roads has commenced as part of development works, districts such as Gonda, Bahraich, Sultanpur, Amethi, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Ballia, Pratapgarh, Mathura, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, and Varanasi are prominent.

Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Scheme, Jaunpur is prominent among the districts of the state where the works of construction, repair and improvement of link roads are to be completed by the Public Works Department.

The repairing of the link roads will take place in Shahganj, Mungra Badshahpur, Machhali Shahar and Malhani of Jaunpur. Similarly, construction work will be completed in Gazipur's Jakhaniya, Chandauli's Mughalsarai, and Sakaldiha.

In addition, various construction and repair works related to link roads in Shravasti and Balrampur will also be completed. Likewise, in Pratapgarh, construction and maintenance work of link roads in Vishwanathganj and Kunda, in Sultanpur's Isauli and Barabanki's Haidergarh, in Fatehpur's Khaga and Hussainpur, and in Prayagraj's Karachana, Handia, Soraon, and Phulpur areas will be ensured.

All the construction works identified by the Public Works Department will be completed in accordance with the Uttar Pradesh government's rulebook.

The Chief Engineer (Development) will ensure the quality of these construction works. The target is to complete these construction works in the financial year 2023-24. However, it is believed that all these works will be completed well before the specified deadline, said officials. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)