Patna (Bihar) [India], March 25 (ANI): Posters targeting Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's stand on the Waqf Ammendment bill and NRC were spotted outside the residence of former CM and RJD leader Rabri Devi on Tuesday.

The poster read, "tum toh dhokebhaaz ho vaada karke (You are a betrayer, making promises), NRC par hum tumhare sath nahi, Waqf par toh bilkul sath nahi (but on NRC we are not with you, and on Waqf, we are definitely not with you)."

"Vote lenge tumhara, lekin sath nahi denge (We will take your vote, but we will not support you)," the poster further read.

Earlier, a few more posters were seen outside the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi amid the National Anthem controversy surrounding Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The poster read, "The non-serious Chief Minister, Jan Jan Man Adhinayan Jay Hai, Nahi Kursi Kursi Kursi Kursi Jay Hai."

RJD leader Rabri Devi also accused Bihar's chief Minister of insulting women, and disrespecting Mahatma Gandhi and the national anthem in a poste that read, "Nayak nahi khalnayak hoon main (not a hero, I am a villain).

This attack on the Bihar CM comes after a purported video of Nitish Kumar surfaced, showing the Bihar Chief Minister talking and gesturing while the national anthem was played during a function in Patna.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav had shared a video on social media platform X of Nitish Kumar at an event and posted, "At least please do not insult the national anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap on the national anthem!"

He alleged that the Bihar CM was "not mentally or physically stable" and called his condition a matter of great concern for the State.

"PS: Let me remind you that you are the Chief Minister of a big state. You are not mentally and physically stable even for a few seconds and your being in this position in such an unconscious state is a matter of great concern for the state. Do not insult Bihar like this again and again," he added in a post on X.

In the purported video shared by RJD leaders, Nitish Kumar was seen tapping an official on the shoulder, appearing to engage him in conversation. At one point, he was seen smiling and folding his hands in a namaskar toward somebody in the audience. (ANI)

