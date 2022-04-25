Noida, Apr 25 (PTI) A husband-wife duo in their 20s died here on Monday after they were allegedly run over by a pick-up van at a city roundabout, police officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Lucky (28) and Nikki (25), hailing from Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh, the officials said.

"The pedestrian couple was trying to cross the Sector 62 roundabout around 1 pm, when they were run over by the pick-up van. The husband and wife died in the incident. The erring vehicle has been impounded while its driver managed to flee the spot," a police spokesperson said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the couple's families have been informed, the spokesperson said.

A search has been launched for the erring driver and further legal proceedings are underway, the police added.

