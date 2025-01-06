Kochi (Kerala), Jan 5 (PTI) A passenger was booked on Sunday for allegedly causing disturbance on a flight from Doha while under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The Nedumbassery police registered the case against Sooraj (24), a native of Thrissur, under Section 118(A) of the Kerala Police Act, they said.

Sooraj, who arrived from Doha on an Air India Express flight in the early morning, allegedly created a ruckus in an inebriated condition, according to the police.

The case was registered following a complaint from the flight attendants who said that Sooraj's behaviour caused inconvenience to fellow passengers.

