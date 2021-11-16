Mumbai, Nov 16 (PTI) Congress MLA and Mumbai Youth Congress president Zeeshan Siddiqui has accused the party's city unit chief Bhai Jagtap of insulting him in a party event, exposing the rift within the organisation ahead of the crucial Mumbai civic body polls.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 2 Female Domestic Help Found Dead at House in Jangpura.

Also Read | Northeast Delhi Riots 2020: Facebook India Officials Shivnath Thukral and G V Anand Bhushan to Depose Before Delhi Assembly Panel on November 18.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, dated November 15, Siddiqui alleged that while he had gone to participate in a morcha on November 14, which was also attended by K C Venugopal and Maharashtra Congress in-charge H K Patil, Jagtap also made derogatory remarks against him and his community.

Siddiqui has sought strict action against Jagtap, saying his behaviour was against the ethos of Congress.

The discord between the party leaders does not augur well for the party ahead of the crucial Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, due early next year. The Congress, which once dominated the city politics, has only four MLAs from Mumbai in the state assembly. The party has also been relegated to a third position in the BMC.

The debutant MLA from Bandra East said that on November 14, before many leaders went to 'Rajgruha', the residence of B R Ambedkar in Dadar in central Mumbai, the list was prepared by Mumbai Congress president Bhai Jagtap, but being one of the four Congress MLAs of Mumbai and president of the Mumbai Youth Congress, his name wasn't in the list, Siddiqui claimed.

Even though his name was not on the list, police officials let him in as he is an elected representative.

“When Bhai Jagtap saw this, he rushed out and said no one else can come in,” Siddiqui said.

Siddiqui said he told Jagtap that he is his president.

“Instead of protecting me, you are insulting me. This is not fair,” Siddiqui said in the letter.

He further alleged that Jagtap made derogatory comments against his community but did not elaborate.

“Here, we are fighting against the BJP government, against fascism to protect secularism, social harmony and equality but the behaviour of the president of Mumbai Congress is demeaning,” he said.

“Being the fair person you are, Madam, I trust you to take strict action as this type the behaviour does not represent the principles and ethos of our Congress party,” Siddiqui added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)