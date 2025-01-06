New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Youth Congress members on Monday protested outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Ramesh Bidhuri over his remarks pertaining to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Biduri, a former MP who is contesting Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency, later apologised for his remarks.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on X shared a video where Bidhuri stated that they would make all the roads in Kalkaji like the "cheeks of Priyanka Gandhi" if BJP comes to power in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Bidhuri referred to remarks made by RJD supremo Lalu Yadav in the past and said Congress had remained silent then.

"Such remarks have been made before. I have said that in the context of what Lalu Yadav had said. Congress remained silent on that even when he (Lalu Yadav) was a minister in their government. If anyone is hurt by my remark, I express regret over it and I take my words back," the BJP leader said.

Bidhuri, who is no stranger to controversy, had also commented about Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who is also contesting from Kalkaji constituency.

"Atishi, who was Marlena, is now Singh. She has even changed her father," he said, addressing a gathering.

The battle between the Congress, AAP, and BJP has become intense with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast.

Dates for assembly polls are expected to be announced in a few days. (ANI)

