Patna, Jul 5 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a job fair in Patna on July 19 for the youth of Bihar, where the assembly election will be due in a few months.

Addressing a press conference here, IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib alleged that the NDA governments at the Centre as well as in Bihar are least bothered about providing employment to the youth.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Having Extramarital Affair Strangles Husband to Death in Bachupally After He Stops Her From Talking to Lover, Arrested.

"After Jaipur and Delhi, a huge job fair will be organised in Patna on July 19. Thousands of youths will get employment opportunities at the fair. This is an initiative to turn the vision of our leader, Rahul Gandhi, into reality," he said.

The IYC organised a job fair in Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19 to mark Gandhi's birthday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Warm Welcome, Shares Hug With Argentina’s President Javier Milei in Buenos Aires (See Pics and Videos).

"The event saw participation from 161 companies, with over 10,000 youth registering, more than 7,000 appearing for interviews, and 3,500 receiving on-the-spot job offers," Chib said.

He claimed that Bihar tops the list of states in poverty, and lakhs of people migrate from here to other places in search of work.

"But, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is not bothered at all," he claimed.

Chib said the job fair will be organised at Gyan Bhawan in the city, and more than 120 companies will participate.

"More than 5,000 youths are expected to get employment on the spot," he claimed.

State Congress president Rajesh Kumar and state Youth Congress president Shiv Prakash Garibdas were among the leaders present at the press conference.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)