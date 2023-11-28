Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 28 (ANI) An 18-year-old youth died of electrocution in the Kalwa area in Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said.

According to officials, the victim, identified as Mandar Ashok Chorge, was erecting an iron pipe to make a pavilion at Ganga Hari Niwas Chawl for a haldi ceremony when he came in contact with a live electric cable and got electrocuted.

Following the electrocution, Chorge lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital, but the doctor declared him dead.

Earlier, three people, including two plumbers and an electrician, died allegedly due to electrocution while carrying out repair work at a private hospital in outer Delhi's Ranhola area on November 24.

According to the police, the incident took place at Commander Hospital in Vikas Nagar when all three went to repair a water motor in a tank. (ANI)

