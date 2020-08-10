Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Monday.

Vicky who was absconding was arrested in Kairana police station area on Sunday evening, an officer said.

The girl was sexually harassed when she was on her way to a shop on July 22, police had said. PTI

