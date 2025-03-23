Agartala (Tripura) [India], March 23 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Sunday said that the country will benefit from the participation of youth in politics and, therefore, there is a need to make the youth more aware of the parliamentary system and norms.

Dr Saha said this while addressing the State-Level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament Competition at the Tripura Legislative Assembly Hall, Agartala.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana Update: Maharashtra Government Reviewing Eligibility Criteria, To Cut Benefits for 8.5 Lakh Women.

This program was organized under the management of the Youth Affairs and Sports Department and the Tripura Legislative Assembly.

Chief Minister said that in 2019, a platform was provided to the youth of the country between the ages of 18 and 25 to make them aware of the parliamentary system.

Also Read | Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Says 'AAP B-Team of BJP', Questions CM Bhagwant Mann on Jailed MP Amritpal Singh.

"This initiative was taken to increase interest in Parliament and enhance the knowledge of youth about parliamentary norms. As a part of this, the first phase of the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament program was launched in Tripura today. Thirty-eight youth contestants from eight districts of the state participated in this program. Among them, the number of girls is higher, which is good news for all of us," he said.

The Chief Minister also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi always emphasises bringing youth into politics.

"He urged them to find those whose families are not involved in politics, especially those who have never been engaged in politics. Because their thinking is very mature. They possess honesty and integrity. Many people do not want to enter politics. Therefore, the country will benefit from youth participation in politics. The country's perspective will also evolve in the coming days. The Prime Minister is working towards the economic development of the country. He is making efforts to advance the nation in all aspects, including security, socio-economic conditions, and overall progress. The young generation can also contribute to the holistic development of the country," said the Chief Minister.

Dr. Saha emphasized that everyone should be aware of significant issues such as 75 years of India's independence, fundamental rights, and spreading awareness among others.

"We should understand the Constitution of the country in its true sense. We are elected by the people's vote for five years. Important topics like One Nation, One Election have also been presented to them. Elections are held at different times, causing various activities to come to a standstill due to the code of conduct. Along with this, discussions on various problems concerning the country and the state take place. Three contestants will be selected from this program by a panel of judges. These three will represent our state. I congratulate all the contestants who participated in today's program. I also extend my gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

Assembly Speaker Biswabandhu Sen, Youth and Sports Minister Tinku Roy, Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, Assembly Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, Forest Minister Animesh Debbarma, and other MLAs and dignitaries participated in program. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)