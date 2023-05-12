New Delhi, May 12 (PTI) A 25-year-old man allegedly shot himself in his head at his home in outer Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Friday.

The deceased identified as Mohit alias Bunty was brother of a jailed associate of the infamous Tillu Tajpuriya gang.

Also Read | Royal Bengal Tiger Dies at Kaziranga National Park in Assam.

Mohit lived in a three-storey building with his parents, wife, three-year-old son and one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, they said.

Police said they have not recovered any suicide note from the spot, adding that the reason that triggered him to take the extreme step is being ascertained.

Also Read | Mumbai Water Cut: Water Supply to Remain Disrupted in Parts of Kurla Due to Maintenance Work; Check List of Affected Areas, Dates and Timings.

After returning home with his family members on Thursday night, Mohit had a brief conversation of 3-4 minutes with them before going to his room on second floor. Soon after that the family heard a gun shot from Mohit's room. They rushed to him and found his body lying in a pool of blood, a senior police officer said.

He was rushed to Satyawadi Raja Harish Chandra Hospital in Narela where he was declared brought dead, he said.

Police were informed about the death by the hospital authorities.

Enquiry revealed that Mohit had shot himself in head, he added.

The crime team inspected the spot and found an empty cartridge and a 9mm pistol with live cartridge there, police said.

A farmer, the victim has no criminal antecedents. His eldest brother Amit (31), is in jail for the last six years and is associated with the Tillu gang. Another elder brother, Monu, (27), was recently released from jail in January, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)