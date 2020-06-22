New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): YSR Congress Party MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on June 18, alleging that there is an threat to his life from own party leaders.

In the letter, he requested the speaker to provide him with central forces security cover. "I earnestly request you to kindly provide me armed security to avoid the life threat."

K Raghurama Krishna Raju has been vocal against party leadership for a few weeks. His comments that he is not getting the appointment of YS Jagan raked much controversy. During recent assembly budget sessions, a group of ministers and MLAs lambasted on the rebel MP.

Later, party leaders and cadre in the West Godavari district burnt the effigy of the MP.

"Though I belong to the ruling party, because of all these agitations and events which are conducted by the YSRCP MLAs and cadre without police resistance, I am frightened to go to the constituency without protection," he said. (ANI)

