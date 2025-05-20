Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): YSRCP solemnly commemorated the death anniversary of Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu, the revered freedom fighter and the first Chief Minister of Andhra State, at its central office in Tadepalli, as per a release.

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led the tribute by offering floral respects to Prakasam Pantulu's portrait, honouring his monumental contributions to India's independence movement and his selfless dedication to public service.

The ceremony saw the participation of prominent YSRCP leaders, including Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, Shatrucharla Parikshit Raju, Alajangi Jogarao, Tippala Nagireddy, Malla Vijay Prasad, Vasupalli Ganesh, and several senior party members.

"Andhra Kesari Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu devoted his life to the people, embodying the spirit of selfless leadership. On his death anniversary, we renew our resolve to carry forward his legacy of public welfare and justice," said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in a statement shared via tweet.

Meanwhile, earlier today, YSRCP MP Maddila Gurumoorthy has alleged that illegal liquor is being sold in Tirupati, citing evidence gathered by party's Tirupati incharge Bhumana Abhinay.

In a statement, Gurumoorthy alleged that the sales are taking place under watch of ruling TDP-led coalition and said that the temple city has become a hub of unlawful liquor trade, operating round-the-clock in gross violation of excise laws.

According to a statement from MP Gurumoorthy, Bhumana Abhinay inspected over a dozen liquor outlets across Tirupati and found liquor being sold at least Rs. 50 above MRP, and shops open as early as 5:00 AM and past midnight--clearly violating legal time restrictions.

Gurumoorthy said this illegal liquor network not only threatens the sanctity of Tirupati but also reflects the complete breakdown of governance and regulatory enforcement. He demanded that the government take immediate action against those responsible and answer to the people for turning a holy city into a hotspot of lawlessness.

"The TDP coalition is looting even in Tirumala's shadow. If this is the situation in a temple town, one can imagine the anarchy elsewhere in the state," he said. (ANI)

