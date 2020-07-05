(West Godavari) (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): YSRCP MP K Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Saturday wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla over the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Parliament premises.

Requesting Lok Sabha Speaker to install the bronze statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitaramaraju in the premises of Lok Sabha, he said in the letter, "Request you to consider the dream of over 15 crore Telugu people across globe and accord approval to unveil statue."

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All UG, PG Exams This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic.

On the 122nd birth anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju (July 4), YSRCP MP has requested to install the Bronze Statue of a freedom fighter in the premises of Parliament House.

The model is also kept ready as per the standards prescribed by the Lok Sabha Statue Committee, read the letter.

Also Read | Rajasthan Govt Cancels All College Examinations This Year Due to COVID-19 Pandemic: Live Breaking News Headlines and Coronavirus Updates, July 4, 2020.

According to the letter, he accords the approval to unveil the statue. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)