Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 4 (ANI): The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) on Wednesday observed 'Betrayal Day' across Andhra Pradesh, accusing Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and his government of failing to deliver on the promises made before the elections.

The protest was led by YSRCP NTR District President Devineni Avinash, who strongly criticised the ruling coalition for allegedly ignoring public welfare. Party workers and local leaders held rallies and submitted representations to officials in various districts, demanding immediate implementation of the schemes promised by the TDP during the election campaign.

"Today, we are observing Betrayal Day across the state. Many leaders and party workers have participated by holding rallies and submitting representations to local authorities, demanding the implementation of the schemes that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu promised before the elections," said Devineni Avinash.

He added, "We are urging CM Chandrababu Naidu to fulfil his promises. The people of Andhra Pradesh believed in his words and elected him, but he has betrayed the trust of the public."

Referring to the previous YSRCP government's record during difficult periods, Avinash said, "If we look at YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's regime, there were difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, even during those challenging periods, we never stopped the welfare schemes that were announced."

Avinash warned that the YSRCP would continue to support public movements if the current government fails to deliver on its commitments. "We demand and request that Chandrababu Naidu and his coalition government fulfil their promises. Otherwise, we will stand with the people for the next four years and fight alongside them," he said.

Criticising the ruling alliance, he said the government appears disconnected from the people's hardships. "They must think twice about what they are doing. We are demanding the implementation of all the promises made. While the government is busy celebrating Sankranti and Diwali, people across the state are suffering immensely."

On Tuesday, YSRCP announced that it will observe June 4 as 'Betrayal Day' across all constituencies in Andhra Pradesh, launching state-wide protests against the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government's alleged failure to fulfil its pre-election promises.

Speaking to ANI, YSRCP spokesperson Putha Siva Sankar said that protest rallies will be organised at the constituency level, where party workers will also submit representations to local officials. The demonstrations aim to raise awareness among the public about what the YSRCP describes as the ruling alliance's unfulfilled assurances.

"June 4th, YSR Congress Party will be observing the Betrayal Day across Andhra Pradesh in every constituency. We will hold protest rallies and submit the petitions to officials at the constituency level and gather the people about the promises," said Sankar. (ANI)

