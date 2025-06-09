Tadepalle (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) President and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, accusing the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of plunging the state into a "hotbed of anarchy" where democracy, law, and justice are under grave threat.

In a strongly worded post on X, Reddy condemned the arrest of senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao and alleged a systematic suppression of "democrats, intellectuals, and journalists" by the current administration.

Reddy claimed that for a year, no one has raised their voice against the "anarchic and unjust rule" of Naidu, whom he accused of committing "gross abuse of power" to silence dissent.

He specifically criticized the arrest of the 70-year-old journalist, who was detained on Monday by Andhra Pradesh police over alleged derogatory remarks made during a televised debate on Sakshi TV.

"Andhra Pradesh has become a hotbed of anarchy. Democracy, law and justice are becoming a death knell. People are terrorizing democrats, intellectuals and journalists. For a year, no one has raised their voice on behalf of the people against the anarchic and unjust rule being carried out by Chandrababu Naidu and for a year, Chandrababu has been trying to suppress it by committing gross abuse of power. He has arrested 70-year-old senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao for comments he did not make, taking the poisonous culture of partisanship to the highest level," Reddy stated.

Defending the journalistic integrity of the debate, Reddy argued, "Naturally, when a debate takes place, what is the relationship between the words spoken by the speakers and the anchor? Naturally, in a debate, some speakers speak in favour and some against. Haven't we seen instances in the past where many guests spoke in a manner that undermined personalities on some TV channels? Isn't this still happening?"

He accused the Naidu government of targeting Sakshi Media by "attributing things that are not there, diverting and distorting topics," and pressuring the media not to question the Chief Minister's actions or stand on behalf of the people.

Reddy further alleged a history of vendetta against Kommineni, noting, "This is not the first time that Chandrababu has taken sides against Kommineni. He has already fired him from his job. Unable to tolerate his impartial debates, restrictions were imposed on that channel (not Sakshi in the past) between 2014-19. Even now, they are controlling those channels and taking sides on the grounds that they do not support him."

The YSRCP leader warned Naidu, saying, "Chandrababu Naidu, the power given to you by the people is only for five years. One year has passed. Remember that after four years, you will definitely have to answer to the people for the injustices, irregularities, and abuse of power you have committed, and you will have to take responsibility for the mistakes you have made. Do not forget that what you sow today, will reap tomorrow, and it will be doubled by starting bad traditions." (ANI)

