Amaravati, Apr 16 (PTI) The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders on Wednesday met the members of 16th Finance Commission touring Andhra Pradesh and urged a higher state share in central taxes to strengthen state finances.

Former finance minister B Rajendernath Reddy said the party suggested raising the state's revenue share to over 50 per cent while citing deductions due to cess and surcharges.

"While the 15th gave 41 per cent. We requested 50 per cent considering the net reduction," said Reddy addressing a press conference.

The former minister said that calculations were earlier based on the 1971 census, but the 2011 census now disadvantages states that successfully implemented family planning.

The opposition leader said that states with declining population due to successful family planning measures should receive incentives or bonus support to offset reduced financial allocations.

Reddy said the TDP was in power during the 14th Commission and the YSRCP led the state during the 15th, adding the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data confirmed lower borrowing from 2019 to 2024.

Defending the YSRCP's financial management, Reddy alleged the TDP misleads people despite these facts regarding loans and it borrowed more but failed to deliver welfare schemes.

