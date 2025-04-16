New Delhi, April 16: A high-level security alert was triggered at the Dwarka Court Complex on Wednesday morning following the receipt of a threatening email claiming that an "RDX-based explosive device" had been planted within the Metropolitan Court premises in South West Delhi, police said. As a precaution, courtrooms were evacuated, and a comprehensive security sweep was initiated, but nothing was found, they said.

At approximately 10.50 am, Inspector Jitender Kumar, In-Charge of Dwarka Court Security, reported to the Police Post at Dwarka Court, informing officers of a serious threat. He conveyed that the information had been relayed to him moments earlier, at 10.45 am, by Head Constable, who serves as the Naib Court for Court No. 8, presided over by the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Shreya Aggarwal. Ram Mandir Gets Threat Email: Probe On After Ayodhya’s Ram Temple Trust Receives Suspicious Email.

According to the Delhi Police, the threat was discovered in an email received at 3.11 am on April 16 in the official mailbox of the CJM. The email stated that "an RDX-based explosive device has been clandestinely planted at the Metropolitan Court, South West, Delhi." Upon receipt of the threat, local police, accompanied by senior officers and the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS), immediately reached the court complex.

The search operation involved both manual inspection and the use of advanced detection equipment, including assistance from a dog squad. As of the latest update, no suspicious object or explosive device has been found on the premises, police said. Security was tightened in and around the Dwarka Court Complex, and authorities are working to trace the origin of the email and verify the authenticity of the threat. The investigation remains ongoing. Red Fort Jama Masjid Bomb Threat: Delhi Police Say ‘No Suspicious Objects Found in Area’, Bomb Threat Call Declared Hoax.

Earlier today, speaking to ANI, Advocate Praveen Sachdeva stated that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) came to the court as a precautionary measure. "It was business as usual in the morning...Court functioned normally...Suddenly we came to know about this after 12.30-1 pm...BDS came here as a precautionary measure..."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)