Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], September 13 (ANI): Continuing the war against drugs "Yudh Nashian Virudh" waged by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to eradicate drug menace from state consecutively for the 196th day, Punjab Police conducted raids at 383 locations on Saturday leading to the arrest of 99 drug smugglers after registration of 77 first information reports (FIRs) across the state.

With this, the total number of drug smugglers arrested has reached 29,387 in 196 days.

Also Read | AI Video on PM Modi's Mother Sparked Controversy: FIR Against Congress Leaders Over Deepfake of PM Narendra Modi's Late Mother.

The raids have resulted in the recovery of 2.5 kg of heroin, 1.2 kg of opium, 5 kg of ganja, 65 kg of poppy husk, 1108 intoxicant tablets/capsules and Rs 6,770 drug money from the possession of arrested drug smugglers.

Notably, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann has asked the Commissioners of Police, Deputy Commissioners and Senior Superintendent of Police to make Punjab a drug-free state. The Punjab government has also constituted a 5-member Cabinet Sub-Committee led by Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema to monitor the war against drugs.

Also Read | Rajasthan Assembly Camera Controversy: Congress President Govind Singh Dotasra Levels Allegations Against Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Says 'Speaker Wants to Spy on Women Legislators'.

Over 150 Police teams, comprising over 1,200 police personnel, under the supervision of 76 gazetted officers, have conducted raids across the state. Police teams have also checked as many as 418 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

The state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy, Enforcement, Deaddiction and Prevention (EDP), to eradicate drugs from the state. The Punjab Police, as part of 'De-addiction', has convinced 51 persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment today. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)