New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old Zambian man received a new lease of life after undergoing a ureter surgery via the Da Vinci robotic-assisted technology that became necessary after he suffered a major pelvic fracture and serious damage to his vital organs in an accident, doctors said on Wednesday.

The three-hour surgery was conducted recently at a Gurugram hospital.

Also Read | New Parliament Building Inauguration: NDA Launches Scathing Attack on Opposition Parties, Says Another Feather in Their Cap of Disregard for Democratic Processes.

The hospital claimed that such a surgery was done for the "first time in India".

Following his admission at the hospital, the patient was put on a catheter, the Fortis Memorial Research Institute said in a statement.

Also Read | Hyderabad Horror: Man Kills Live-In Partner, Chops Body Into Pieces With Stone Cutting Machine, Store Body Parts in Fridge in Dilsukhnagar; Arrested.

"He had severe disabling complications…," the statement said.

The robotic-assisted technology made the surgery easier as the doctors could reach areas difficult to reach with bare hands. The robot-aided surgeries provide 10 times magnification of the surgery site, the doctors said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)