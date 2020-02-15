India-NZ Test Series: Wicket Helping Pacers in Practice Matches, Says Shami

Hamilton [New Zealand], Feb 15 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said that the pace and bounce of wicket is helping fast bowlers in the ongoing practice game against New Zealand XI. "The wicket was helping the pacers both days. When you get these types of wickets outside India you automatically gain confidence. The wicket has the bounce, carry, and swing so it is a comfort zone for the seamers," Shami told reporters after stumps on day-two of a practice match.Jasprit Bumrah, who returned in the limited-overs series against New Zealand, remained wicketless in the three ODIs for which the bowler has to face the criticism. Bumrah got two wickets in the ongoing three-day practice game.Commenting on Bumrah's form Shami said it takes time to get in form after recovering from an injury."It is easy to criticise somebody from outside but it takes a lot to make a comeback. Nowadays people are making money by criticising players. It is fine that people are talking about him but you cannot get to the results only after three-four matches. You have to take positives from here as it will benefit the players," Shami said."I don't have to think about the red-ball or white-ball as you know your skills. We are matured and experienced guys and we have to bowl on good areas whether we will get a wicket or not," he added.The 29-year-old scalped three wickets in New Zealand XI's first innings and said the experience will come in handy in pressure situations during the test series."In every format, experience matters a lot as you don't get panic in pressure situations. When we bring youngsters with experienced guys we are able to mature them faster," Shami said.India are leading by 87 runs after bundling out New Zealand XI in a three-day practice game here at Seddon Park.Indian bowlers bowled out the Kiwis for 235 in 74.2 overs. Henry Cooper (40), Rachin Ravindra (34) and Daryl Mitchell (32) played knocks to reach the 200-run mark.Indian openers Prithvi Shaw (35) and Mayank Agarwal (21) are unbeaten at the crease in the second innings at stumps on day two. The side ended the day after scoring 59/0 in seven overs. (ANI)

