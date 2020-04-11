India Targets Terrorist Launch Pads in Pakistan in Response to Ceasefire Violation

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 10 (ANI): In response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district, India on Friday carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition located across the border. "India carried out precision targeting of gun areas, terrorist launch pads and ammunition in response to unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran Sector of Kupwara district on Friday," said Defence Spokesperson, Srinagar. Heavy damage on the enemy side has been reported.Further, details are awaited. (ANI)

