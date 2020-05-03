Indian Armed Forces Salute 'corona Warriors' Across Jammu Region

Jammu, May 3 (PTI) The Indian armed forces on Sunday organised a series of events across Jammu region to honour coronavirus warriors for their exceptional contribution in fighting the pandemic, a defence spokesman said.

Nagrota-based White Knight Corps of Northern Command and YOL Cantonment-based Rising Star Corps of Western Command organised events in Jammu and Kashmir, part of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, he said.

Officers of Miran Sahib Brigade of Tiger Division honoured and complimented doctors, paramedics, health workers of the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital in Jammu, the spokesman said.

He said the coronavirus warriors were also given hand sanitisers and handmade face masks produced by Miran Sahib EME workshop and greeting cards from children.

The Indian Army's band performed outside the Government Medical College in Kathua district, government notified COVID-19 Hospital at Kangra and Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College & Hospital, Tanda (HP) to express gratitude towards medical professionals who are treating coronavirus patients, the spokesman said.

"Army garrison at Udhampur also felicitated all the agencies involved in the fight against COVID-19 by organising military pipe band displays as a token of appreciation and goodwill gesture at multiple locations in the station," he said.

Similar events were organised by the Ace of Spades Division in Poonch-Rajouri region, Crossed Swords Division in Sunderbani-Akhnoor Region, Tiger Division in Jammu region, Gurj Division in Pathankot (Punjab) and Kathua, Samba region.

"The events organised were a salute to the unflinching spirit of the coronavirus warriors who have worked with utter disregard to their own safety and contributed towards the national effort to contain the pandemic," the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)