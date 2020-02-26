Indian Cricketers Condemn Violence in Delhi, Appeal for Peace & Harmony

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Former and active India cricketers, including Rohit Sharma, on Wednesday appealed for peace and harmony in violence-hit northeast Delhi, saying the incidents of arson and rage were unfortunate and heart-breaking.

At least 24 people have been killed and over 200 injured in communal violence which broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago, triggered by clashes between pro and anti-CAA protestors over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Yamuna Vihar, Bhajanpura, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar are among the areas mainly affected by the riots.

"What is happening in Delhi is unfortunate. My request to all of you is to keep calm and peace in Delhi. Any injury or harm to anyone is a blot on the capital of this great country. I wish peace and sanity to one and all," former India opener Sehwag tweeted.

Yuvraj said as human beings we must respect each other.

"What's going on in Delhi is heart breaking, requesting everyone to please maintain peace and harmony. Hoping the authorities will take corrective measures to curb the situations. End of the day we are all humans, we need to love and respect each other Folded hands #DelhiBurning," Yuvraj wrote on his twitter handle.

India's vice captain Rohit Sharma hoped that normalcy will return to the national capital.

"Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon," Rohit tweeted.

