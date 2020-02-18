Indian Navy Chief Meets Myanmar's Aung San Suu Kyi

Nay Pyi Taw [Myanmar], Feb 18 (ANI): Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid a courtesy call to Myanmar State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi here on Tuesday."Admiral Karambir Singh in Myanmar, paid a courtesy call to Honourable Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, State Counsellor and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar at Nay Pyi Taw and discussed issues of mutual interest and briefed the State Counsellor on Indian Navy and Myanmar Navy Cooperation," Indian Navy said in a tweet.The Navy Chief is on a visit to Myanmar from February 17 to 20. (ANI)

