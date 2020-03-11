Indian Open Postponed Amid Coronavirus Scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 11 (ANI): The Indian Open, scheduled to take place from March 19-22 at DLF Golf and Country Club in Gurugram, has been postponed due to the threat posed by the spread of coronavirus.The decision was made on Wednesday following consultations between the Indian Golf Union, the tournament's co-sanctioning partners - the European Tour and the Asian Tour.The tournament can be scheduled later this year, but no definitive plan has been revealed."In these difficult global circumstances, we fully understand and appreciate the recent restrictions introduced in respect of travel into India. As these new measures now prevent many members of both Tours being able to play in the tournament, everyone involved in the staging of the Hero Indian Open felt it was the correct decision to postpone the tournament," Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the European Tour, said in an official statement.Cho Minn Thant, Asian Tour Commissioner, and CEO said that the tournament will be scheduled later this year after taking advice from the World Health Organisation."We will continue to take advice from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and local health authorities while monitoring the situation in relation to the possibility of rescheduling the event later in the year," Thant said. (ANI)

