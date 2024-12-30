Edinburgh December 30: A 22-year-old woman of Indian origin, Santra Saju was found dead in the water near Newbridge. The body was found on Friday (local time), a statement by Scotland Police said. "Around 11.55am on Friday, 27 December, 2024, police were made aware of a body found in the water near Newbridge," the statement said. The statement said that Saju's family was informed of her death. Meerut Shocker: 11th-Grade Student Murdered For Blackmailing Friend’s Girlfriend with Stolen Nude Photos.

"Formal identification has still to take place however the family of Santra Saju, 22, has been informed," the statement read The police said that the death was not suspicious. "The death is not believed to be suspicious. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal." Earlier on December 23, the Scotland Police said they were continuing their operations for the search of Saju. As per the police, she went missing from the South Gayle Area of Edinburgh.

The police released a CCTV screengrab where Saju was last seen, wearing a black jacket, earmuffs and a black mask."One week on from our initial appeal, officers are continuing their enquiries to trace Santra Saju, 22, who is missing from the South Gyle area of Edinburgh."

