Mandya, December 29: In a tragic incident, a 21-year-old took his own life by igniting gelatin sticks outside the house of a girl he was reportedly in love with. The incident took place early Sunday morning in Kalenahalli village, Nagamangala Taluk, Mandya district. The explosion caused severe abdominal injuries, leading to his immediate death.

According to a report by Times Of India, Ramachandru's relationship with the girl's family had been strained, as he faced legal issues following a case filed against him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act a year ago. Mandya Superintendent of Police (SP) Mallikarjuna Baladandi later confirmed that detonators had been used in the tragic suicide.

The Nagamangala Rural Police have launched a detailed investigation into how 21-year-old Ramachandru managed to obtain the gelatin sticks used in his tragic act. Authorities are scrutinizing potential suppliers, and legal measures will be taken against those found to be involved in providing these dangerous materials.

In addition to the local police, the bomb detection squad has been called in to assist with the inquiry. Their expertise is being utilized to trace the source of the gelatin sticks and gather crucial evidence. The investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are committed to ensuring that all responsible parties are held accountable for their role in this heartbreaking event.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

