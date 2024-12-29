In a shocking incident, an 11th-grade student named Abhinav was brutally murdered after a series of events involving blackmail and betrayal. According to reports, Abhinav allegedly stole a nude photo of his friend’s girlfriend from his friend’s mobile phone. He later sent the photo to the girl and began blackmailing her. Distressed by the situation, the girl informed her boyfriend about the incident. Enraged, the boyfriend confronted Abhinav and lured him to the banks of the Kali River. There, in a fit of anger, he killed Abhinav by striking him with a hammer. The police have launched an investigation into the case, and the accused is being questioned. Meerut Shocker: 8-Year-Old Girl Shot Dead As Attackers Targeting Her Brother Due to Dispute.

