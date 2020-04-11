India's Rapid Response Team Reaches Kuwait to Combat Coronavirus

World. (File Image)

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): India Air Force's C-130 aircraft on Saturday airlifted a rapid response team comprising 15 doctors and medical equipment for assistance to Kuwait amid coronavirus crisis, Defence Ministry said. "One C130 airlifted #IndianCovidWarriors team comprising of Medical personnel along with medical equipment towards assistance to the State of Kuwait. Team India is making all efforts to extend full support to friendly Foreign Nations," tweeted Indian Air Force. The medical team is expected to stay in the Gulf country for a period of two weeks during which it will render medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel.The rapid response team has been deputed at the request of the Kuwait government, Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.This comes as a follow up to the recent phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwait counterpart Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, in which both the leaders agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the global pandemic.After the discussion between the two leaders, Jaishankar and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah held a telephone conversation to discuss the prevailing situation in Kuwait and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times.Kuwait has so far reported 1,154 coronavirus cases with one person succumbing to the deadly infection in the Gulf country.Indians constitute the largest group of expatriates with an estimated population of about ten lakhs in Kuwait. India is reaching out to Kuwait in the extended neighbourhood to further complement its efforts to fight the menace effectively. (ANI)

