IndiGo to Star Flights from Pune to Chandigarh, Indore

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Budget airline IndiGo will start flights from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore, according to a release.

Services to Chandigarh would commence from March 15, while those on Pune-Indore route would begin from May 1.

"The airline is the first to launch daily direct connections from Pune to Chandigarh and Indore after competitors withdrew their direct flights last year. The introduction of these flights will further bolster the airline's domestic connectivity," IndiGo said in a release on Monday.

IndiGo has a fleet of more than 250 planes and operates over 1,500 flights.

