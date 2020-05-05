Industries Will Be Restarted in UP Based on Union Govt's Guidelines: Addl CS Awanish Awasthi

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 5 (ANI): Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Uttar Pradesh Awanish Awasthi on Tuesday said that industries will be restarted in the state based on the guidelines issued by the Union government.In a team 11 meeting, it was decided that to give a push to the industries, work will be done based on a new policy."Directions have been issued to work on labour reforms," Awasthi said.The Additional Chief Secretary further said that talks are being held with the Union government to bring back the state's natives stranded in other nations."After receiving Government of India's directions, preparations will be made in this regard at Lucknow and Varanasi airports," Awasthi said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)