INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta of the Indian Navy Illuminated to Express Gratitude Towards Corona Warriors

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 4 (ANI): INS Sahyadri and INS Kamorta of the Indian Navy were illuminated near Marina Beach in Chennai on Sunday to express gratitude towards the corona warriors.The Indian Navy illuminated the warships in order to thank all medical professionals, police officials and paramilitary forces who are at the forefront in the battle against the coronavirus.Earlier Navy personnel onboard two ships deployed in the Arabian Sea expressed their gratitude and appreciation for all frontline workers by forming a human chain saying -- 'India salutes corona warriors'. (ANI)

