Intra and Interstate Bus Services to Resume from May 19: Khattar

Chandigarh, May 18 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar on Monday announced that the intra and interstate bus services will resume from May 19, as the scope of relaxations has been further widened in accordance with the Centre's latest guidelines.

Khattar said as the fourth phase of the nationwide COVID-19-triggered lockdown has been implemented from Monday, the scope of relaxations, allowed in the previous lockdown, has further been widened in accordance with the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

"The intra and interstate bus service will be allowed from May 19," he said, as per an official statement.

Khattar had a meeting with top officials pertaining to the state-level guidelines on lockdown restrictions.

The chief minister said that as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) the restrictions will continue, especially in containment zone.

Apart from this the areas other than the containment zone will be considered as orange zone and all non-restricted activities will resume in such areas.

On resuming bus service, he said the bus service within and outside state will start from Tuesday.

arlier, the Haryana Roadways had on Friday resumed bus services on select routes within the state, the first time since the lockdown was announced in March.

The buses, which were not allowed to carry more than 30 passengers to maintain social distancing, were plying on select routes since Friday.

Recently, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala had said economic and other activities were gradually re-starting in the state and 29.75 lakh workers have joined in units, which commenced operations.

Many offices in the state have reopened with 50 per cent staff strength or less.

However, schools and colleges and other educational institutions continue to remain closed since the lockdown, which Haryana had enforced throughout the state two days before the nationwide lockdown.

