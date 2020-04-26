Intruder Shot Dead at Indo-Pak Border Village

Amritsar, Apr 26 (PTI) An unidentified Pakistani intruder was shot dead along the Indo-Pak border here on Sunday after he ignored repeated warnings by BSF personnel, officials said.

They said a Border Security Force patrol team noticed some suspicious movements at Bhindi Saida village near the border on Sunday morning.

The personnel found a person entering the Indian territory from across the border and warned him repeatedly to stop, but he continued marching towards them, the officials said.

BSF personnel then opened fire and shot him dead, they added.

No arms, ammunition or other suspicious items was recovered from him, official said, adding further investigation is underway.

