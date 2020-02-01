IOA Appoints Chander Mukhi Sharma as Observer for J&K Olympic Association Elections

New Delhi [India], Feb 1 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has appointed Chander Mukhi Sharma, Secretary-General of the Basketball Federation of India, as the observer for the Jammu and Kashmir Olympic Association elections.The J&K Olympic Association elections are scheduled on February 16.Sharma will submit his reports to the IOA after the elections.Earlier, the state Olympic body has written to IOA on January 24 demanding an observer for the election process. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)