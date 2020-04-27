Issue of Return of NRKs Taken to Centre, Hoping Favourable Response: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 27 (ANI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the issue of return of Non-Resident Keralites (NRKs) to the state has been taken up with the Centre and the state government is awaiting a favourable response.Vijayan said this in a meeting with Non-Resident Keralites over steps taken by the state government for those wishing to return to the state from foreign countries.The Chief Minister announced that the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs has opened online registration for such NRKs."Those returning should undergo screening at airports. All those returning should undergo mandatory home quarantine for 14 days. Arrangements of isolation wards will be provided for those unable to go home," said Vijayan. (ANI)

