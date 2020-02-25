IUML MP Writes to Shah, Kejriwal, Seeks Steps to Maintain Peace in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Lok Sabha member PK Kunhalikutty on Tuesday wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the violence in North-East Delhi areas and requested them to take steps so that peace and brotherhood is maintained in the city."It is a matter of severe anguish and utter distress that Delhi is burning where the law and order is under the direct control of the Central government. It is more worrying that the peaceful protestors against the CAA were reportedly attacked brutally by a mob in the presence of police force," Kunhalikutty wrote in the letter to Home Minister Amit Shah.He further urged the Central government to deploy additional forces and said, "On behalf of my party, I condemn the violence and demand that the Prime Minister and Home Minister may kindly take appropriate action to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood. I urge upon the Government of India to deploy additional forces and bring in peace in the city at the earliest."In the letter to Chief Minister Kejriwal, the IUML MP asked him to come forward to ensure peace and brotherhood in the city."I condemn the violence and demand that as the Chief Minister of Delhi, you must come forward to ensure peace and maintain brotherhood. I urge upon you to strongly ask the government of India to deploy additional forces and bring in peace in the city at once," wrote Kunhalikutty in the letter to Kejriwal.At least 13 persons including a Delhi Police Head Constable have lost their lives and around 190 people have been injured in the communal violence that erupted in North-East Delhi on Monday.Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Delhi L-G Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Kejriwal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik among others over the violence and prevailing situation in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

