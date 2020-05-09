J-K Admin Seeks Early Return of Students from Bangladesh in View of Eid

Jammu, May 9 (PTI) In view of the Eid festival on May 25, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has sought early return of all students of the Union territory stranded in Bangladesh under the 'Vande Bharat Mission' launched to bring back Indians stuck abroad amid the coronavirus crisis.

The first batch of 168 students of Jammu and Kashmir studying in Bangladesh has been airlifted to Srinagar on May 8. According to the Union Territory administration, 230-240 students are still stranded in the neighbouring country.

A spokesperson said Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has written to Union Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla over the matter.

"Their early return attains significance in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramzan and the approaching Eid festival on May 25," Subrahmanyam has written to the Foreign Secretary.

The chief secretary has pointed out that with the present plan of evacuating these students in a staggered manner, there is every apprehension that such students, who have to take flights at later dates would get anxious.

Seeking personal intervention of the foreign secretary, Subrahmanyam has called for arranging for return of these students to Srinagar in a single flight so that they reach home well before Eid.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)