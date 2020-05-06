J-K Administration Extends PSA Detention of Mehbooba Mufti, Others

Jammu and Kashmir [India], May 6 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday extended the PSA (Public Safety Act) detentions of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader Sartaj Madani and National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar."The PSA (Public Safety Act) detentions of former J-K CM Mehbooba Mufti, PDP leader Sartaj Madani and National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar has been extended by three months," said sources from the JK administration.Mufti and many other leaders of Kashmir including Farooq Abdullah were put in detention when the government decided to revoke Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.While Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah were released from detention in March, Mufti was on April 7 shifted from a make-shift jail to her Fairview residence on Gupkar road here. (ANI)

