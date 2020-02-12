Jadhav Hat-trick Propels Navy to Maiden Gold Cup Title

Mumbai, Feb 12 (PTI) Ajinkya Jadhav notched up a hat- trick to propel Indian Navy to a fluent 4-1 win against South Central Railway (SCR) in the final and clinch their maiden triumph in All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship.

The visiting SCR team started in flourishing fashion and rocked the Navy boat when Raju Pal beat goalkeeper Tidu Reydan with a fierce reverse crack from the top of the circle in the fifth minute.

The sailors stung by that setback started to launch attacks on the rival goals and succeeded in scoring the equalizer when Jugraj Singh sounded the boards with a firm low push in the 11th minute.

The second quarter was blank before Jadhav struck his first goal in the 12th minute of the third quarter to put the sailors in the lead.

Jadhav showed good opportunism scoring two more goals in the final two minutes to complete the winning tally of goals.

